The Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau and its board of directors have announced that the 59th annual Bayfield Apple Festival will not take place in 2020.
“Having a year without Bayfield Apple Festival is going to be devastating to many local businesses and to our orchards, but the decision was made for the safety of the community,” David Eades, executive director of the bureau, said in a news release. “Bayfield is resilient, and I have no doubt that we will all work together to make 2021 the best Apple Festival ever.”
