The COP26 climate conference was held in early November in Glasgow Scotland. This event was the 26th in a series that started in the ‘90s when scientific agreement made it clear that worldwide impacts of excess CO2 and other atmospheric gasses were causing a threat to the common good of all countries in the world. An estimated 50,000 people attended as participants, onlookers and protestors. The 200 countries made progress by commitments to rein in fossil fuel subsidies and emissions, improvements to a global carbon-trading scheme, voluntary reduction of methane and bringing the world’s largest business and financial entities to the table with commitments for net zero carbon contributions.
Real shortcomings of the event were the lack of commitments to put the world on track to keep the current warming potential below 2.7 degrees Farenheit. Estimates of the effectiveness of the current country commitments would only achieve 4.32 degrees. These levels will lock the planet into a slow-moving cycle of catastrophes humans have never experienced. Many of the worse impacts are showing up now in less developed countries in the southern hemisphere. Estimates put the total cost of both adaptations to changing climate and the mitigation of existing and future damages at between $100 and $200 trillion over the next 30 years. Two thirds of this funding will come from private investments.
