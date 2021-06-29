DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Enbridge Energy officials said Monday that two of its employees who were working on the Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota were fired after they were arrested in a sex sting.

The two men were among six men arrested after responding to an ad on a sex advertisement website, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. The suspects were apprehended after showing up at an arranged meeting place.

