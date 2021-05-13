...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TODAY...
Very dry conditions with low relative humidity values of 15 to 20
percent are expected today. Winds will be from the southwest at 5
to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. Be sure to check for burning
restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin,
see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
The National Park Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs and tribal partners are planning a 19-acre prescribed burn on Stockton Island (Wiisaakodewan-minis) between May 10 and 26 if weather conditions permit. The National Park Service uses burning for vegetation management and to restore cultural landscapes. In 2017, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore collaborated with the Red Cliff Band, Bad River Band and other Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission member tribes to conduct the first cultural burn on Stockton Island in many generations, acknowledging the wisdom and cultural practice of using fire (ishkode) within this rare ecosystem.
“It is critical that we recognize the importance of traditional ecological knowledge as we steward these islands, which are within the ceded territories of the Ojibwe people,” park Superintendent Lynne Dominy said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.