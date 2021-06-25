In this photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries a family of whooping cranes, including two juveniles, walk in a crawfish pond in Avoyelles Parish Bunkie, La., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The mother, one of Louisiana’s oldest whooping cranes hatched her first chicks this year, and 24 mating pairs nearly doubled the previous state record for the world's rarest cranes. But state biologists say that while 14 hatchlings pecked their way out of eggs this year in Louisiana, only four, including these two, are still alive. (Gabe Giffin/Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of Louisiana's oldest whooping cranes hatched her first chicks this year, and 24 mating pairs nearly doubled the previous state record for the world's rarest cranes.
But state biologists say that while 14 hatchlings pecked their way out of eggs this year in Louisiana, only four of them are still alive. They include both youngsters from eggs laid by the female identified as L7-11.
