MADISON (AP) — The state will direct $100 million in additional funding to expand broadband internet in Wisconsin.

The latest round of grants comes from the 2021-2023 biennial budget signed by Gov. Tony Evers in July, which provided $129 million over the biennium for expanding high-speed broadband internet to unserved or underserved areas of the state.

