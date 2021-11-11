...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
$100 million will be directed to expand Wisconsin broadband
MADISON (AP) — The state will direct $100 million in additional funding to expand broadband internet in Wisconsin.
The latest round of grants comes from the 2021-2023 biennial budget signed by Gov. Tony Evers in July, which provided $129 million over the biennium for expanding high-speed broadband internet to unserved or underserved areas of the state.
