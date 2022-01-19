Powerball-Winners

MADISON — A $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Spooner Marathon, 730 S. River St., in Spooner for the Jan. 17 Powerball drawing.

The million-dollar ticket matched 5/5 numbers but missed the Powerball (22). The winning numbers were 9-24-35-46-65. The ticket is the first Wisconsin million-dollar winning ticket sold for a Monday drawing since Powerball added Monday drawings on Aug. 23.

