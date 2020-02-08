Paul Samuel Shee, age 31, of Ashland, passed away, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home. He was born November 2, 1988 in Ashland, the son of Randy and Betsy (Crowe) Shee.
Paul graduated from Ashland High School in 2007. He worked for Pizza Pub, Wal-Mart and the Bad River Casino. In the more recent years, Paul has been a caregiver and constant companion to his father.
Some of Paul’s favorite pastimes were reading, playing video and computer games, listening to music and playing the guitar. He also loved to play board and card games and root for the Packers.
Paul was an artist who spent countless hours working on sketches and drawings. He loved being with his family and it always made him happy whe his siblings would stop in for a visit. His family could always rely on him and loved his sense of humor.
He is survived by his parents, Randy and Betsy Shee; brother, Harold (Amber Houle) Shee; sisters, Tammy Blaker, Heather (Whiskey Scott) Blaker and Theresa (Seth) Morris; aunts and uncles, Winnie and Gerald Miller, Katherine and Steve Leitner, Donna (Bill) Horn, Bev and Sam Crowe, Annette and George Crowe-Bigboy, Sue Brull, Jan Crowe, Pam and Parke Shee, Gayle and Don Shee and David Shee; special friends, Kenny Scharp Jr., Mark King and Kyle Stibbe; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A funeral service will be held at Frost Home for Funerals on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and a reception will follow at the Bad River Community Center.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals, bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
