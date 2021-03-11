Patrick John Moniza, age 55, of Cable, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. He was born March 17, 1965 in Ashland, the son of Christine Moniza.
Patrick attended schools in Benoit and then at the Ondossagon High School in Barksdale. He worked on the family Dairy Farm for several years. He later worked as a logger and most recently as a carpenter. Patrick was an accomplished and talented woodworker making beautiful tables and furniture for his family and friends.
Patrick was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and trapping. He enjoyed getting out in the woods with his hunting dogs as often as he could. He also took memorable fishing trips to Alaska and Canada but his favorite place to go was the White River.
He is survived by his sister, Donna Sufak of Mason; brother, Steven “Sonny” Moniza of Benoit; significant other, Betty Bahr of Cable; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Carol Oreskovich.
A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to send a guestbook message, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
