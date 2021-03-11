Weather Alert

...QUICK-HITTING WINTER STORM TONIGHT... .An area of low pressure will lift northeastward from eastern Minnesota this evening to northeast Ontario by noon Thursday. The system will bring gusty winds and snow to the Northland. Snow, which may be heavy at times, is expected to continue overnight. The heaviest snow accumulation should stretch from near Leader through the Arrowhead with a swath of 3 to 9 inches expected. Precipitation will taper off Thursday morning as the system moves out of the area. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&