Patricia I. Moore, age 90, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center, in Ashland. She was born August 31, 1930, in Ashland, the daughter of Arthur and Anna (Bloom) MacArthur.
During her school years, she worked at Budget Café, The Pic, and later at Montgomery Wards. Patricia then went to Newark, NJ where she was a medical secretary. On June 3, 1961, she was united in marriage to Donald Moore, in Ashland. Patricia owned and operated the Ashland Bible Book and Gift Store and was the co-owner and bookkeeper of the Army-Navy Store and Moore’s Clothes N Things, prior to retiring at the age of 81. Pat was a volunteer for several years at the MMC coffee shop. She was an active member of Saron Lutheran Church and served as Sunday school teacher, on the education committee, funeral committee, and on the altar guild.
She is survived by her loving children, Debbi (Randy) Harvey, Kristin (Nick) Zichichi, and Steve (Wendy) Moore; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Nate) Negri, Ryan (Bitzer Zak) Harvey, Lauren Harvey, Jocelyn (Daniel) Madden, Samantha Zichichi, Miranda (Darren Dudley) Moore, Rebecca Moore and Brandon Moore; eleven great-grandchildren, Jameson, Riley, Colton, Caleb, Jaxson, Ruby, Lucy, Austin, Bryce, Issac, and Amelia; a sister, Gayle Johnson; two brothers, Richard MacArthur, and David (Jean) MacArthur; two sisters-in-law, Arlyne Kuzzy and Joan Wolfgram; a brother-in-law, James (Noreen) Moore; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 59 years, Donald on May 31, 2020; three sisters, Dorothy MacArthur, Eunice Jones, and Donna Powell; and two brothers, Lon MacArthur and Russell MacArthur.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a funeral service to immediately follow on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Saron Lutheran Church, in Ashland. Pastor Paul Simmons will be officiating. Graveside services will take place at 1:30 PM on Saturday, at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, in Ashland.
Memorials may be made to Saron Lutheran Church, in Ashland.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by the Frost Home for Funerals, Ashland.
