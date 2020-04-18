Patricia Ann Ledin, age 88 of Ashland passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Ashland the daughter of William and Lillian (Kuzzy) Pero. She married Raymond “Moe” Ledin in 1960.
She is survived by her five children; Tony (Sheri) Ledin, Brian Ledin, Mark (Deb) Ledin, Kay (Rich) Cooley and Julie (Todd) Seeger.
Grandchildren; Ryan (Brittany) Ledin; Caitlin, Zachary & Nicholas Ledin; Matt, Kristin (Leigh) & Dan Sokolich, and Crystal (Will) Macris.
Great-grandchildren; Ryan Jr. & Ollie Ledin; Nataleigh, Dreyson & Lynkin Livingston; and Connor & Alex Macris.
One sister, Alice (Don) Wolfgram, sister-in-law Barb Pero, brother-in-law Del Anderson.
She was preceded in death by per parents, husband Raymond “Moe” Ledin, sister Mary Anderson, brother John (Jack) Pero.
Pat loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat was known for her love of shopping for hours to get the best deals, road trips with her family, adventures with her sisters, spending time at the cabin, rock picking, watching her birds, enjoying her flowers and of course eating ice cream.
Pat was a substitute teacher for the School District of Ashland and St. Agnes for over 40 years often taking long-term sub positions. She loved being with the students and enjoyed educating them but demanded a strict classroom earning her the nickname “Mean Ledin”. She joked about hearing student whispers in the hallway “Mean Ledin is here”.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
Special thank you to Hospice, Home Medical, Bratley Funeral Home and Dr. Ogle.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
