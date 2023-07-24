EDITOR: Recently I had an exchange with a local citizen that was disturbing and rather ugly. When entering and leaving an Ashland medical clinic, I noted that a car was parked immediately in front of the facility’s entrance with its engine running. I approached the car and asked politely if the occupant could turn off her engine if she was planning to be there for a while. By way of explanation, I mentioned that she was undoubtedly aware of global climate change. She turned off the engine, then lit into me with a cascade of accusations and vulgar epithets. A young child sat in the back seat and observed.

  

