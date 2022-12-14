EDITOR: I was interested in Washburn Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Wiatr blaming COVID for the district's poor performance on state report cards in a recent Daily Press story. When I asked him months ago why schools weren't in session given the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID guidance, he said he was relying on a local health official. His "do-nothing" approach was echoed by the district's voters.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments