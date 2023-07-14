EDITOR: During February of 2023, Washburn’s Parks Committee conducted two public hearings regarding proposed glamping (four yurts) development of the open-field parcel on Holman Lakeview Drive, some two of the 16-acre heart of the city’s lake frontage. Unfortunately for Washburn’s people, City Council members had already substantially determined to adopt the proposal; while assuring the public that the Lake Superior Lakeshore Trail would remain integral, the council voted 6-1 to place development hard against the trail.

  

