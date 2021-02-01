Today I received an email letter from Tom Tiffany containing the following:
"Sadly, some lawmakers also chose to politicize last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol, fomenting further division with not one, but two separate efforts to remove the president from office with just days remaining in his term, even as many of those making the loudest accusations sat silently – or even cheered on and encouraged – the violent riots, organized looting and sustained mayhem that gripped so many American communities over the last year.
"As Americans, we should all hold ourselves to a high standard – but we should never apply or defend double standards, and that unfortunately seems to be what Speaker Pelosi and many of her allies have attempted to do so far in the 117th Congress."
I find this hypocrisy and accusation of double standards incredible.
My Response:
"I can't believe that after you and your colleagues in both houses were ruthlessly attacked by seditionists that stormed our capital building on Jan. 6 ,2021, that you reinforced their illegal acts by a delusional denial of the legal and fair election of the president of the United States by the people you supposedly represent. You did this immediately after the attack. Your timing is incredible.
No American can support you now. Your pandering to those bent on violent overthrow of our government is inexcusable. This is not about politics. It is about law and order and patriotism and American values. As a loyal American and a veteran of the armed forces I cannot support you in any way.
Do the honorable thing and resign."
My mask protects you. Your mask protects me.
