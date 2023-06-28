...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-to-
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.
For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts across
the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could reach the VERY
UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
exertion.
At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the
AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
EDITOR: During the week of June 19 - 24, 2023, The Shelter Shop, a resale store whose earnings go to support the Chequamegon Humane Association, celebrated its five-year anniversary. The idea of a resale shop was proposed by several board members, and after some discussion, was approved by the board. Five years later the shop successfully generates much-needed revenue for the CHA animal shelter.
