EDITOR: During the week of June 19 - 24, 2023, The Shelter Shop, a resale store whose earnings go to support the Chequamegon Humane Association, celebrated its five-year anniversary. The idea of a resale shop was proposed by several board members, and after some discussion, was approved by the board. Five years later the shop successfully generates much-needed revenue for the CHA animal shelter.

