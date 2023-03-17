EDITOR: Since 2018, 10 students have participated in the Bayfield County Local Government Scholarship Program. This program encourages youth to attend local government meetings and write short essays on the impact and importance of local government. Being open and encouraging of youth involvement is important to help ensure the high level of leadership we enjoy now. Educating youth that local government is exciting and impactful will benefit our communities for generations to come.

