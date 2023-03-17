...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, except 7 to 14 inches from east-central Ashland into
northern Iron Counties. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern area
of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow squalls are possible this afternoon
which may briefly reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile. Snow
intensity will increase tonight into Saturday morning, with snow
heavy at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
LETTER: Scholarship program teaches public service
EDITOR: Since 2018, 10 students have participated in the Bayfield County Local Government Scholarship Program. This program encourages youth to attend local government meetings and write short essays on the impact and importance of local government. Being open and encouraging of youth involvement is important to help ensure the high level of leadership we enjoy now. Educating youth that local government is exciting and impactful will benefit our communities for generations to come.
