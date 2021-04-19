EDITOR: This year Rotary International celebrates its 116th anniversary. Rotary is a diverse global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
Over our many decades of service Rotary has supported global public health initiatives, the most significant being Rotary’s more than 35 years effort to eradicate polio. Our goal of ridding the world of this disease is closer than ever.
As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, we've reduced polio cases by 99.9% since our first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.
We have seen through our global polio eradication initiative and other public health efforts the success of vaccines to prevent and eliminate illness. Rotary has decades of experience in supporting the distribution of polio vaccines as well as highlighting their power and efficacy, which is a critical reason why polio is on the brink of eradication. It’s with this experience Rotarians have the confidence to encourage everyone in our communities, who is eligible, to get the COVID vaccine as soon as it’s available to them.
It is estimated it will be necessary to vaccinate from 70% – 80% of the population to achieve herd immunity and in the coming months the vaccines will be available to do this. We are all anxious to get back to some semblance of normal in our daily lives and we’re seeing clear signs of hope with the expanding COVID vaccination campaign, but it will take everyone doing their part. When it’s your turn to be vaccinated please do so, and encourage family, friends, and neighbors to do the same so we can put an end to the COVID pandemic.
This shot’s for all of us!
Rotary Club presidents:
Dale Kelm, Ashland Rotary Club
Carrie Coan, North Shore Rotary Club
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.