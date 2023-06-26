EDITOR: Wisconsin has lost nearly 50% of its natural wetlands. Once thought of as places to drain and fill, we now know that wetlands provide countless benefits to vulnerable birds and other wildlife. At-risk species; like pied-billed grebes, American bitterns and black terns rely on healthy and abundant wetlands to rest and eat during migration, and to create their nests during breeding season.

