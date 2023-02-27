...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Red
Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
EDITOR: Washburn residents who are proponents of conservation of our community’s Lake Superior frontage are now addressing people beyond the seven folks of our local City Council as well as the Council itself. What do we have to learn and teach from one another here in Washburn that applies to communities across the state of Wisconsin and the country? Like President Kennedy, we are lifting our sights; we have high hopes for our community and the part of Wisconsin we call home.
