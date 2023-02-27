EDITOR: Washburn residents who are proponents of conservation of our community’s Lake Superior frontage are now addressing people beyond the seven folks of our local City Council as well as the Council itself. What do we have to learn and teach from one another here in Washburn that applies to communities across the state of Wisconsin and the country? Like President Kennedy, we are lifting our sights; we have high hopes for our community and the part of Wisconsin we call home.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments