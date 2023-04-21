...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
.Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant runoff will cause water levels in area
rivers to stay high and flooding is expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued this evening by 745 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen.
* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CDT Friday was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.4 feet on 05/18/2017.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis County. In
Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price,
Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 403 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated elevated streamflow
due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is already occurring
in the advisory area.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
EDITOR: On Feb. 24, Carl Doersch had a letter published in this paper in which he expressed concerns about the flagpole and flag that has been proposed and approved for installation on the Oredock base. He questioned the motives of the project promoters and asked if they were patriots or traitors. The two citizens who organized the project have clearly explained their intentions in social media posts as well as in presentations to city officials.
