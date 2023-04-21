EDITOR: On Feb. 24, Carl Doersch had a letter published in this paper in which he expressed concerns about the flagpole and flag that has been proposed and approved for installation on the Oredock base. He questioned the motives of the project promoters and asked if they were patriots or traitors. The two citizens who organized the project have clearly explained their intentions in social media posts as well as in presentations to city officials.

