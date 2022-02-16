EDITOR: Rita Sharp's recent letter on the voting rights bill cannot go unchallenged.
Sharp says, "our form of government was never in peril - until now." Historically this is not a statement based on fact. The War of 1812 was, in part, fought to bring the U.S. back under colonial rule of the British. The Civil War was fought to preserve the union as the southern states attempted to secede to preserve slavery. And how can she possibly forget Jan. 6, 2021 — or does she deliberately ignore the day our government was attacked by insurrectionists?
Sharp claims this peril is present in the attempt by Congress to pass a voting rights bill. She incorrectly states that this is a power grab by the federal government to "Change our election laws, take away the constitutional power from the states." She claims to have a pocket version of the Constitution and says that people should educate themselves as to what is in the Constitution. She should follow her own advice.
To save her time I will quote Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution: "The times, places, and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof, but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations, except as to the place of choosing senators."
Yes, people should educate themselves and they should actively take part in our government by being well informed citizens and exercising their right to vote. When we stop doing that, then our form of government will definitely be in peril.
Our form of representative government is definitely in peril when our voting rights are threatened by the voter suppression laws being proposed and enacted into law by many states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.