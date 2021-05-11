EDITOR: You have now completed your Initial education. You have received your diploma and are ready to set the world on fire. A lot of people have helped you along the way. I suggest that you should thank them for the support that they have given you. Most importantly thank your mom and dad. Remember they have been there for the whole part of your life, and they will always be for you for the rest of your life.
I would like you, leave your cell phone and iPad at home, take a walk in the woods find a nice tree and sit there. Close your eyes and just think of what you are going to do with the rest of your life. You have most likely made this decision. Whatever decision you made make promise to do it to the best of your ability. Also remember that not everyone does not have to go to college. We need people that do good work with their hands. Remember if you ever fail, do not give up. Try again, and do not make the same mistakes again.
Do not get stuck with a credit card debt. Change your life from a want life but a need life.
The last think I want to repeat is that remember you only have only one mom and dad and they will always be there for you.
Thomas E. Rondeau,
Cable
