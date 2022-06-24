EDITOR: On a daily basis, we are bombarded with pleas from politicians, citizens and media personalities to “do something now” about climate change. Typically, this consists of the need to eliminate the world’s use of fossil carbon fuels. What they don’t say, or don’t know, is that our entire modern society is based on the use of vast amounts of fossil carbon fuel. Unless you are willing to eliminate 90% of the world’s human population, heavy use of petroleum products for fertilizer production, food harvesting and transport will be required for the foreseeable future. Upwards of 80% of our population would need to return to the fields to feed even that remaining 10%. The use of wind and solar energy capture is increasing but until we can store vast amounts of electricity for off-hours use or build new nuclear power plants, natural gas will need to remain a major power source. A large-scale changeover to electric cars is short-sighted without the electrical grids, production capacity and charging stations to support them. Current battery technology is not even close to meeting the weight and power requirements for commercial or military aircraft and commercial shipping, not to mention that the raw materials for the current batteries are mostly found in unfriendly foreign countries and are extracted at severe environmental cost.
