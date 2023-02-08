Everyone has a story or memory about a favorite tree or forest. Whether climbing trees, jumping in leaf piles, touring fall colors, visiting forested campgrounds or making maple syrup, trees are a big part of our northern way of life. It turns out that trees are also a nature-based solution to help address climate change. Trees absorb carbon, an important greenhouse gas, and currently, U.S. forests take up 12% of our carbon pollution. We could increase that amount to 22% by 2030 by carefully managing existing forests and planting more trees.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments