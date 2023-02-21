EDITOR: It is rumored that a large American flag will soon appear on Ashland’s Oredock. It’s something that I am a bit ambivalent about. Yes indeed, I have been pledging allegiance to the flag for many years. It begins, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands.”

