...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible.
Total snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches possible. Winds
could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern area
of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 PM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Forecast snow amounts may still change.
Keep up with the latest forecast and adjust travel plans
accordingly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
EDITOR: It is rumored that a large American flag will soon appear on Ashland’s Oredock. It’s something that I am a bit ambivalent about. Yes indeed, I have been pledging allegiance to the flag for many years. It begins, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands.”
