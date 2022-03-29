EDITOR: When I look at the candidates running for Ashland City Council and mayor, there is something quite striking. Every contested City Council and the mayoral election has current members of the Ashland County Board running for these seats. While it isn’t illegal under Wisconsin statues, it does raise the concern of a conflict of interest, for who would they choose if the city and the county were at odds? Given the county’s precarious budget situation, and how intertwined the two budgets are, is not a far-off reality.

