...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 11 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff
Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
EDITOR: When I look at the candidates running for Ashland City Council and mayor, there is something quite striking. Every contested City Council and the mayoral election has current members of the Ashland County Board running for these seats. While it isn’t illegal under Wisconsin statues, it does raise the concern of a conflict of interest, for who would they choose if the city and the county were at odds? Given the county’s precarious budget situation, and how intertwined the two budgets are, is not a far-off reality.
