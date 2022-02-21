EDITOR: I am a dialysis patient at the Ashland Dialysis Clinic. They are a fantastic group of dialysis nurses and techs. A couple weeks ago I skipped a day of dialysis, a big NO-NO. My potassium level went sky high and I collapsed on my way into the center. My heart stopped beating and I stopped breathing.

The great folks immediately started CPR and called 911. I woke up in MMC’s emergency room not remembering a thing. I was surrounded by paramedics and a policeman. They are the best.

MMC found me an opening at St. Mary's, and away I went in the ambulance. I was treated well in the emergency department. I was there for nine days. Now I'm facing some heart problems they found. I feel in good hands with St. Mary's.

I wish to thank all the fine folks who looked after me. I'm here because of their actions.

Jeffrey Cate,

Ashland

