EDITOR: My best advice to any city is not to get involved financially with the homeless situation beyond the custodial/humanitarian unless you are prepared to address the reasons people become homeless. I have a personal perspective on this because I took people into my home for 10-15 years. People become homeless for many reasons:
- Personal pathology or mental illness
- Addictions or choice over rationality
- Low IQ or unable to learn from mistakes
- Criminality or predator mentality
- Lack of personal accountability
- Lax legal system
- Enjoy the lifestyle or attention-seeking
- Mismanagement of resources
- Entitlement attitude
- Lack of family connections
- Poverty
- Lack of gratitude as a lifestyle
- Acts of God
I do not oppose humanitarian help. However, you have to know when to back away. Homelessness is a real hurdle but it can be overcome. I am grateful for all the humanitarian help I received when I was homeless.
Ruth Ritter,
Ashland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.