EDITOR: I recently read Matthew Horning’s column in the July 26 edition of the Ashland Daily Press. What he had to say was important, necessary and true. I support his request to include climate information, specifically CO2 parts per million, at least weekly in the Daily Press. It would also be helpful to explain how those numbers could or do influence the natural systems that support life on planet Earth. Other important numbers to report would be biodiversity losses or gains.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments