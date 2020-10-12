Layne Raroha,
Ashland
EDITOR:
There is a common experiment demonstrating the science difference between hot and cold water. Hot water is colored red and cold-water colored blue, when the hot water is poured over the cold, they have a definitive line separating them and they never mix. If you were to slightly stir or mix the two the blue and red layers began to integrate together and eventually form a purple.
While this is due to some scientific factors, this is a great analogy to the polarization between Republicans and Democrats across local, state and federal politics. On many issues, there is a line drawn between red and blue, with no willingness to compromise or discuss. In reality, like how both red and blue water are both still water, elected Democrats and Republicans are both still humans tasked with representation. If there was more mixing and willingness to work with those who might not see eye-to-eye, our politics might become a little more purple.
With our democracy so polarized, it is important we find those candidates running for these positions who are willing to speak up and be bipartisan in a place so strictly red or blue. Beth Meyers, assemblywoman for Wisconsin’s 74th District, knows that the time is up, no more working only on her side of the aisle, that in order for the people to accurately represented there must be a willingness to be bipartisan and move past divisive politics. The time is now for our officials to work together to face these hard times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.