The Ashland Daily Press welcomes letters to the editor from readers and the community. In order to facilitate constructive dialogue in the community, letters must meet certain requirements.
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be signed, and authors must provide their name, address and a contact number. The author’s name and city of residence will be published with the letter. Readers may submit a letter once every two weeks.
Multiple authors may sign a letter, with up to three signatures allowed on any given letter. Form letters or letters written by organizations without a specific author will be rejected.
Letters will be fact-checked. Writers are encouraged to ensure that they offer information to support claims they make.
Letters on upcoming elections will be cut off a week in advance of Election Day. Letters received after that cutoff will not be published.
The Daily Press reserves the right to edit letters for length and clarity and to reject letters that do not meet the newspaper’s standards for publication.
To submit a letter to the editor, send it to pressnews@ashlanddailypress.net or Letters to the Editor, Ashland Daily Press, 122 W. Third St., Ashland WI 54806.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.