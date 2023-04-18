Hellertoon

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Wisconsin, including the following area, Ashland County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1236 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Local law enforcement reported portions of Highway 13 covered with water in Glidden Saturday afternoon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Glidden. - Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and Washburn County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 928 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated river rises due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. - Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls. - Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
