Sometimes things are not as they seem. Especially in a place such as ours — where thick woods, water and fog abound. I moved to Wisconsin almost 10 years ago to a little blue house on top of a very high hill. How high? I could see Michigan from my mailbox. The only people who don’t laugh are those of you who are from here; you know I’m not kidding. Surrounded by trees and vegetation of all sorts, I was tucked away in the woods. Rain, shine, wind, calm and fog drew me into an embrace and my home was like a little fairyland of forest. I hiked my land, skied, toted firewood, built snow forts and tree houses and leaf piles to jump in, and all the time I thought I knew the lay of it. Then one foggy morning, there before me was something new. It hadn’t been there before. Yet, there it was. It was an obvious path lined with pine needles; its width that which could easily sustain a car, a truck, a wagon. Trees filled it but they were shorter and thinner than those to each side. Brambles and bushes were scattered over it as if it wasn’t anything; as if it wasn’t a depression leading into the woods, as if it wasn’t a very real road at one time, as if it wasn’t calling for me to follow. I stood in wonderment and genuine perplexity. This was directly across the road from the end of my very own lane, as visible from my mailbox now as Michigan was.
