...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 9 to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay MN to the Twin Ports and along the entire
South Shore of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph creating blowing snow.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett and Washburn
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Walking home from the bakery recently, I marveled at so many well-cleared sidewalks, particularly given the snowfall the day prior. (Along the way, there were only two places where the sidewalks weren’t cleared, both properties which are for sale.) The kindness with which neighbors help out other neighbors with snow removal is as remarkable as it is common in our communities. Thanks neighbors! As I walked home in the sunshine, I wondered how we might translate the blizzard mentality – we’re all in this together – more broadly to our lives.
