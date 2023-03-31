Walking home from the bakery recently, I marveled at so many well-cleared sidewalks, particularly given the snowfall the day prior. (Along the way, there were only two places where the sidewalks weren’t cleared, both properties which are for sale.) The kindness with which neighbors help out other neighbors with snow removal is as remarkable as it is common in our communities. Thanks neighbors! As I walked home in the sunshine, I wondered how we might translate the blizzard mentality – we’re all in this together – more broadly to our lives.

