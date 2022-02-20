I first read satirist P.J. O’Rourke sometime in the late 1970s, I believe, when he was writing for Car and Driver magazine and I was a typical teenage gearhead kid who wanted to be a race-car driver.
What I loved about P.J.’s writing was that he was an automotive journalist who didn’t write like one. While those professionals wrote of throttle response and how many Gs a Ferrari could pull on a skid pad, P.J. wrote like, well, like real gearheads talked.
And he was laugh-out-loud funny – especially when he combined his favorite sports of driving fast and drinking. Take this passage from one of his Car and Driver essays:
"Even more important than being drunk, however, is having the right car. You have to get a car that handles really well. This is extremely important, and there's a lot of debate on this subject—about what kind of car handles best. Some say a front-engined car; some say a rear-engined car. I say a rented car. Nothing handles better than a rented car. You can go faster, turn corners sharper, and put the transmission into reverse while going forward at a higher rate of speed in a rented car than in any other kind. You can also park without looking, and can use the trunk as an ice chest. Another thing about a rented car is that it's an all-terrain vehicle. Mud, snow, water, woods—you can take a rented car anywhere. True, you can't always get it back—but that's not your problem, is it?"
P.J. died last week of lung cancer – he was an unrepentant cigar smoker, and inhaled plenty of other substances throughout his life – at the age of 74.
But long before his death, he helped inspire me to journalism and, no doubt, helped propel me toward the day I quit drinking.
More about that in a moment.
First, the inspiration to journalism.
P.J. wrote for all sorts of publications, from The National Lampoon, where he penned perhaps his most infamous essay, “How to Drive Fast on Drugs While Getting Your Wing-Wang Squeezed and Not Spill Your Drink,” to The Atlantic Monthly, Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair.
But it was when he began publishing books that he really got my attention. The first was the uproariously funny “Modern Manners: An Etiquette Book for Rude People,” his 1983 observations about the decline of civility in modern society. He presaged the Internet and social media when he wrote that, “Today, with everyone wanting to appear special, stupidity is at a premium.”
By the time his third book, 1987’s “Republican Party Reptile,” was published, P.J. had transitioned from an unrepentant 1960s hippy and pothead to a modern libertarian conservative.
But here’s the brilliance of P.J.: Though he and I were at somewhat opposite ends of the political spectrum, he used his sense of humor and turn of phrase to engage even his ideological opponents. And in doing so, he got them to hear what he was saying, to consider his views and perhaps even change their minds.
I’ve aspired to that sort of writing ever since. We surely could use more of it today, when everyone seems to be shouting past one another rather than listening and trying to find common ground.
Anyway, it was 1989 when he published the book that helped propel me into journalism. “Holidays in Hell” was a collection of his essays from war-torn sites across the globe, many of them originally from Rolling Stone where he held the title of senior foreign affairs correspondent.
It turned out, he could even make Beirut funny and understandable.
And so it came to pass that P.J. was ona book-promotion tour and made a stop at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio – his alma mater, and the school in which I was an English major who had just begun writing for the school newspaper.
“Wouldn’t it be cool,” I said to the editor, “Wouldn’t it be cool to go to his lecture and then follow him around campus and write about his memories, his inspirations, his connections with old professors and stuff?”
And so began the longest night of my life.
P.J. gave his lecture at 6 or 7 p.m. and then, being P.J., he went out drinking.
He hit the townie bars, not the student pubs, where he reconnected with locals who were still there, 30 years after he graduated.
I have vague memories of sitting on a stool outside the circle of friends, as P.J. bought round after round of drinks. I remember scribbling notes about his conversations, his memories of going to school during the student-protest days of the 1960s.
I have no recollection of how I got home that night.
The next morning, I awoke with a roaring headache and a notepad full of squiggles and scrawls that I couldn’t possibly decipher. I ended up writing such a lackluster story that I don’t think it even was published.
A couple of years later, I had had enough and quit drinking.
But I never did quit trying to write like P.J., to find humor even in ugliness, such as in his “How the Hell Did This Happen? The Election of 2016.”
What I know now is that writing funny is hard – perhaps the hardest form of writing there is. But P.J. made it look effortless.
His voice in our national conversation will be missed.
Peter J. Wasson is managing editor of the Ashland Daily Press.
