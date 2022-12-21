...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM
THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. For the Heavy
Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm
per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on
vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to
Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST
Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, except 10 to 16 inches for
northern Iron county. The higher elevations of the Bayfield
Peninsula will see additional accumulations of 8 to 11 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Friday and Saturday.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may create whiteout conditions
at times, especially along the exposed stretches of U.S. Highway
2 between Ashland and Hurley. A Blizzard Warning may be needed
Thursday night into Friday. Snow loading on trees from the past
storm in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage
resulting in power outages in cold weather.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
I had a terrific conversation recently with an excellent Bay-Area basketball coach while watching a game. The subject? Chewing kids out – and whether it's ever appropriate. This is one I have had with coaches from all over the state of Wisconsin, several of whom have coached state championship teams. Which brings me to building rapport with athletes, deeply caring for your players, and setting expectations.
