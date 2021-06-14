I have nothing at all unique or insightful to say about the death of a pet. Volumes have been written about this particular pain — perhaps the best is a poem called “A Dog Named Beau” by actor Jimmy Stewart — and I cannot add anything of note to that body of work.
But I am a writer, and when overcome by emotion, that’s what I do — I write. You don’t have to read this, but I have to write it.
We lost our 18-month-old kitten Harper last week.
Harper entered our life after friend of the newspaper Gretchen Gerber told me of a batch of kittens that had just arrived early last year at Helping PAWS in Washburn. Knowing I am a sucker for tuxedos, she urged me to come meet them at the shelter.
Harper immediately called out to us. She was the runt of her litter — in fact, she topped out at just over 5 pounds — but she had attitude and spunk. While her littermates were lounging or napping, she was trying to cause trouble.
She was all black on top with a white belly and chest and white toes. A tendril of white crept up from her chest to her chin, ending at her lower lip.
We named her after that greatest of American authors, Harper Lee who, like her namesake kitten, was a light that burned intensely but briefly. She published just one book during her lifetime, but it was seminal.
When we got Harper home, the two grown cats were unimpressed — the adult female, Scout, was more or less hostile toward her, because Scout detected something we could not yet discern.
But Wrigley, who was just over a year old, was immediately smitten. He protected her from the other adults, slept with her and, most of all, played with her — endlessly. He would gently wrestle with her and tolerated her attacks with patience and good nature.
She, in turn, followed him everywhere. She mimicked his mannerisms, striving to become the athletic leaper and bug-catcher that Wrigley is. They were best buddies almost from day one.
But the thing that Scout discerned quickly became apparent to all of us: Harper’s size belied a fierce heart. She would back down to no one, and even Scout, the bully of the house, learned to avoid her, especially around food.
Never have I met a cat that was so food-motivated. And though scientists tell us cats cannot taste sugar, Harper was driven by a definite sweet tooth.
Woe to anyone who came between her and whipped cream, cake frosting or the like. She would grab a cookie right out of your hand. If you turned your head while eating cake, it would be gone. She came running at the sound of one of those plastic grocery clamshells being opened, because she quickly learned that they often contained cake or cookies.
She had other quirks, too. She sometimes slept in the nightstand cabinet next to our bed. We bought her tons of toys, but her favorite was a simple wadded up paper ball, which she would chase and fetch just like a puppy.
But for all that energy and vigor and fierceness, she still was the runt of her litter. Her life was a series of medical complications. She was born with a motility disorder, something like acid reflux, and was on medication all her life. She nearly succumbed after her spay operation.
And then, a week and a half ago, she began vomiting dark liquid. The vet initially diagnosed a urinary tract infection and gave her antibiotics, but she didn’t improve. She was back at the vet twice more and was there being prepared for exploratory surgery when she died.
I’ve struggled since then, of course, to think if there was anything I could have done differently. I’ve also struggled to understand how a kitten who was in my life so briefly could so deeply affect me.
I think it is this: Because of the pandemic, I worked at home for most of the first year that we had her. I watched her grow from a vulnerable kitten into the fierce lady she would become, and spent time every day playing with her or with her on my lap as I edited stories and updated the Daily Press website. I knew her and appreciated her as well as any pet I’ve ever owned.
But that’s the deal we make with pets, right? We know when we take them into our homes and love them that we’re likely to outlive them — likely to face the pain of losing that love.
I just didn’t count on it happening so soon.
Last night, for the first time since she died, I sat in bed and opened a clamshell container and then sat there when she didn’t come running, thinking of her as I have every day since her death. I buried her out in the yard under a new maple tree we just planted, and I can look out and see her every time I pass the living room windows. Our hope is that she will nourish that tree and, in a way, share her life with it.
In just over a year with her, we spent well over $1,000 on Harper’s medical problems and medicines. But I’d gladly pay $1,000 to have her back, even for a moment and one last lick of icing off my finger.
Peter J. Wasson is managing editor of the Ashland Daily Press.
