...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
416 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI
OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
416 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
PRICE
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
ASHLAND IRON SAWYER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, HAYWARD, HURLEY,
AND PHILLIPS. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE LAC
COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
There are seven definitions of the word “perspective” in Webster’s New World Dictionary. The ones we will use today are numbers three and four. Number three: “The relationship or proportion of the parts of a whole, regarded from a particular standpoint or point in time.” Number four: A) “a specific point of view in understanding or judging things or events, esp. one that shows them in their true relations to one another.” To summarize, we could say, “It’s all how you look at it.”
