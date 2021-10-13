Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&