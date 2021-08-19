They have been popping up for a week or more, and a day ago they seemed to kick their game up a notch or two. Yellow and red leaves – single instances, or a small cluster here and there – appeared in the walls of green that have been central to our Lake Superior landscape since April. These small, irregular markers are important to us. We take them as clear, natural signs of an early fall.
One morning last week as we sat at the breakfast table in those long moments just before the sun broke the horizon over the trees below the hill, these instants of seasonal change were mentioned by my bride. These precious seconds of dawn are always special. Some call them sacred moments, and I like that, even though I am not always certain just what that word is referring to. Images of dawn, dusk or that quiet time just before a storm come to mind. Then there is the great silent pause following a startling lightning flash, the anticipatory moment preceding the rumble or crash of thunder. I’d call that a sacred time, too.
We watch the changing of seasons, and although usually using understatement, my wife and I really do put them to words. Perhaps some of our most precious moments are when we pause to become part of this transformation. At such times we, too, are on stage, are in that natural cast of characters. Here, of course, in Lake Superior Country we have four major times when this happens, so we have a lot to watch for.
Once again I wonder what my daughter’s dogs really do know about the coming of fall. Do they anticipate another winter? Or are they surprised late each year when, for the first time, we open the morning door to a snow-covered ground?
Today that single bright red leaf up in one of our front yard’s maple trees makes me want to reach for my cell phone to snap yet another photo – a striking close-up, perhaps. This happened last week, but I resisted. The phone had been notifying me that my iCloud storage was nearly full. Don’t ask he how, but yes, these things happen in our modern, cyber-spaced time.
By now the staghorn sumac along a portion of one of our lot lines has its deep red cones, another indication of the approach of the end of summer. My German-Dutch-American family did not use those fruits – at least in my earlier days, but I suspect in another generation or so back in time they were used. I easily recall fall in childhood times, how we watched and waited for fruits and things to ripen so we could glean that produce.
Surely in the times before my coming those ancestors used sumac for a number of things.
It is an old story but signs like that small cluster of brightly colored leaves in its sea of green must have been catching the human eye for as long as there were trees, humans, and changing seasons. In our eco-zone here by this big lake the plants usually go dormant, gathering themselves for the expected cold time as they rest-up in anticipation of another Spring. We humans cannot do that, so instead we prepare in other ways. I recall how firewood making time came around each year, how hours and hours were spent using the large buzz saw we had bolted to the front of our Farmall tractor, the saw that loudly – and dangerously – reduced tree branches and trunks to stove and furnace length size.
But those times are over. Now when seeing that single red, yellow, or orange, maple leaf up on that front yard branch we might pause for a moment, and call to mind those times of long ago. Back then our lives were more regulated by the changing of seasons. Back then we seemed to be more honest. We knew how we too were creatures of the natural world. We knew there were important things needing to be done before those colored leaves fell to the ground.
The first patches of color amidst the green were telling us it was time to get to work, to prepare for winter. Unlike today’s world where they might trigger the taking of a few artistic photos, back in the day they had another message. The recent morning when my life-companion mentioned that single red leaf up in the tree by our driveway I might have felt just a tiny tang of loss, of nostalgia for a time gone by.
Such signs of an early fall used to trigger notions of tasks, of jobs, that were sneaking up on us. There was work needing to be done before the snow came. But now – it’s different. There are so many things that have changed. There has been so much of what some call progress. This time of year I sometimes hear my father-in-law’s familiar lament: “It’s all modern now.”
Howard Paap is a writer and former poet laureate of Bayfield, where he lives with his wife and dogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.