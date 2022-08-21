Amy Jo Barker

The sun shone only on the tops of the trees this early morning as I faced west. A fierce light shone from the east sandwiched between cloud layers. A tiny sliver of clear sky hung over the bay as I stepped out my door, a slice of orange cutting through the dawn and painting the trees a brilliant color in a grey sky. One wide swipe of a brush dipped in tangerine. It pierced through the rainclouds as if someone up above had cracked a window just a tiny bit, or pulled up the blinds just a little. It lasted only as long as it took me to walk up my lane and to the spot on the road where I can see the Big Lake. This spot is above my neighbor’s property; he keeps it cut so the lake shines in the distance. If I were a bird I could fly there, I think. I am not a bird, but my heart soars there each morning, down the hill, across the trees and over the field to the shore, the water, and the islands just the same; my heart does this on its own sort of wings. Could there be a greater gift each new day? Today the gift was a rain-soaked thirsty land, a soft warm breeze at 5:30 a.m., a slice of trees bathed in a bright orange that lasted about 10 glorious minutes before the grey closed in again and the sky window shut. How many others saw it? I don’t know; the lucky ones, the early-risers with hands wrapped round coffee cups, their eyes shining.

