The sun shone only on the tops of the trees this early morning as I faced west. A fierce light shone from the east sandwiched between cloud layers. A tiny sliver of clear sky hung over the bay as I stepped out my door, a slice of orange cutting through the dawn and painting the trees a brilliant color in a grey sky. One wide swipe of a brush dipped in tangerine. It pierced through the rainclouds as if someone up above had cracked a window just a tiny bit, or pulled up the blinds just a little. It lasted only as long as it took me to walk up my lane and to the spot on the road where I can see the Big Lake. This spot is above my neighbor’s property; he keeps it cut so the lake shines in the distance. If I were a bird I could fly there, I think. I am not a bird, but my heart soars there each morning, down the hill, across the trees and over the field to the shore, the water, and the islands just the same; my heart does this on its own sort of wings. Could there be a greater gift each new day? Today the gift was a rain-soaked thirsty land, a soft warm breeze at 5:30 a.m., a slice of trees bathed in a bright orange that lasted about 10 glorious minutes before the grey closed in again and the sky window shut. How many others saw it? I don’t know; the lucky ones, the early-risers with hands wrapped round coffee cups, their eyes shining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.