Craig column

One of the great joys of being a minister in the Unitarian Universalist tradition is that I worship with and converse with people who hold vastly different beliefs than my own. Many who attend UU grew up in different traditions from one another, and it’s a constant reminder that the way I see the world is not the only way. The assumptions I have about truth and meaning may be incomplete, as I haven’t looked at them from another lens. Given these experiences, I know that while we live in a Christian-normative society, with 70% of the population identifying as Christian, many people have never engaged in Christian stories or worship. The fastest-growing sect of religion in America is the “Nones” — those who check the box “None” when asked about religious affiliation.

Stacy Craig

Craig

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments