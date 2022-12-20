...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY
EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. For the Gale
Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 6 to 9 ft possible. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater
possible, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM CST Wednesday.
For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday
evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from Thursday
evening through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 11 inches, except 13 to 17 inches for northern Iron
county possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause heavy tree damage
resulting in widespread power outages in cold weather.
Blizzard conditions are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
One of the great joys of being a minister in the Unitarian Universalist tradition is that I worship with and converse with people who hold vastly different beliefs than my own. Many who attend UU grew up in different traditions from one another, and it’s a constant reminder that the way I see the world is not the only way. The assumptions I have about truth and meaning may be incomplete, as I haven’t looked at them from another lens. Given these experiences, I know that while we live in a Christian-normative society, with 70% of the population identifying as Christian, many people have never engaged in Christian stories or worship. The fastest-growing sect of religion in America is the “Nones” — those who check the box “None” when asked about religious affiliation.
