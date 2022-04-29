Jars are lined upon the counter. Set there by big, rough hands; hands that have done so for 30-odd years. They are the calloused hands of an artisan, a hard worker. They are those of a man with a big heart gently placing the fruits of his labor upon the kitchen counter. These particular fruits of labor are sturdy Mason jars filled with hot maple syrup, a dark- to light-amber-colored chorus line popping gently as their tops seal. And the best part? He shares. I and others do none of the work, yet he lovingly gives, just like the giving trees he taps. Cold spring days are still with us. A lone peeper peeps in the evening, joined slowly by his brethren. They sound hesitant, like they don’t really mean it. Early mornings are downright chilly, but coffee warms a body and when nature allows I commune with my cuppa joe outdoors. One of the best places, a grand place, is the sugarbush. It’s a place with no talking, no “orders up!” no footfalls but my own. It’s silent but for the chickadees and jays and robins. They twitter “good morning,” the loveliest sentiments I hear all day. A trail leads there; one made by deer and skis and foxes and snowshoes. It is a trail broken in the winter world months ago as feet crunched and slid and padded quietly among the trees. These trees are tall maples standing together as if holding hands; waiting patiently for spring. And now it’s here and oh the pure joy to be kissed by the sun in the morning.
