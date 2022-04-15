...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
In a sleepy little Florida town recently, a severe storm caused a bit of a ruckus in the wee hours, and being a girl from tornado alley, and privy to the storm, I recognized its face. It is a changing face and dubious, it is a drunken husband banging on the door, a road-raging stranger or a madman, loosed; it is unpredictable and uncaring and it can escalate with wildly swinging arms or suddenly pass out and go to sleep, but either way it is one often not to be trifled with. There is in fact one very lovely thing about bad storms, though, and that is the sunshine that comes after. Sunshine after a storm. Best sunshine ever. Not just any ole storm, mind you, but a STORM. The kind that makes you watch the radar, the kind that makes you think about heading to the basement even if you don’t really go, the kind that makes you indeed go, the kind that makes you thank God you actually have a basement, the kind that makes you worry about your neighbors without one. The sunshine after that kind of storm; that’s what I’m talking about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.