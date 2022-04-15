In a sleepy little Florida town recently, a severe storm caused a bit of a ruckus in the wee hours, and being a girl from tornado alley, and privy to the storm, I recognized its face. It is a changing face and dubious, it is a drunken husband banging on the door, a road-raging stranger or a madman, loosed; it is unpredictable and uncaring and it can escalate with wildly swinging arms or suddenly pass out and go to sleep, but either way it is one often not to be trifled with. There is in fact one very lovely thing about bad storms, though, and that is the sunshine that comes after. Sunshine after a storm. Best sunshine ever. Not just any ole storm, mind you, but a STORM. The kind that makes you watch the radar, the kind that makes you think about heading to the basement even if you don’t really go, the kind that makes you indeed go, the kind that makes you thank God you actually have a basement, the kind that makes you worry about your neighbors without one. The sunshine after that kind of storm; that’s what I’m talking about.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments