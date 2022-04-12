Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots organization focused on national policies to address climate change. Chequamegon CCL Chapter members are also interested in local and state efforts to address climate change. To that end, Chequamegon CCL recently met with Bayfield County Administrator Mark Abeles-Allison to learn about Bayfield County initiatives to save on energy costs and become carbon-neutral. (Carbon in the atmosphere holds heat.) The session was informative, positive, hopeful and inspiring.

