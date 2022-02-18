Outside lies winter, burying us in layers of white and gray. But like dandelion wine, lemon yellow in the dusty Mason jar beneath the basement stairs, is last year’s summer sunshine. Summer, canned. Pick a jar. Brush the dust off with your shirt sleeve, hold it up and peer inside the glass. Look! There we are: Bright sunshine and the detritus of a beach day lie strewn about us like so many artifacts, jutting half in and half out of the sand. A warm and rumpled towel; ice cream cone images stitched colorfully upon it here in this sunny place. Driftwood lies on the beach, children’s small footprints are all around and fairy towns made of pine bark and moss. Buckets, boats, squirt guns, footballs, flip flops, hats, oars, coolers, umbrellas. Sunburns, bug bites, splinters, unidentifiable rashes, hats. Each time we gather here we add a few things, lose a few things. Have a few fights, dole out a few hugs and a few tears, maybe true confessions, maybe whopper fish tales, always memories of summers before, and always our hearts are lighter.
Summertime at the beach, summertime at the cabin. Time taken, time shared. Time with family, time with friends. Time to realize we are now; life is now. A part of summer, a part of our interwoven selves, our childhood memories, our grown-up daydreams. Days in the waves. Days in the cooling waters, toes in the warm swampy and squishy tadpole pond edges. Mornings on the porch, dawns of cool mist, hands wrapped around warm coffee mugs with hushed conversations and dream-telling. Afternoons in the sand, in the bright sunshine, in the ripples of surf. Screen door slams, poetry jams, cool glasses of lemonade, heart to hearts, children growing older. Grown-ups, too.
Hours together. Hours walking, floating, sandcastle building. Fishing, fishing, and fishing. Casting, sitting, waiting, hoping. Tag playing, and then the resting. Book reading, star-gazing. Cleaning, cooking, drink-making, fish frying. Favorite desserts, fabulous sunsets. Oldest to newest, biggest to littlest-lining up, dinnertime. Glasses clinking, plates rattling. Everyone, everyone is together in this place; this place to savor summer. This Big Lake, here beside this Chequamegon Bay is home and vacation, both, in summer. Lucky us. Just as much as the ocean, just as much as the mountains. Our cabin is nothing fancy; red roof nestled and hidden in the trees. Forever familiar smiles and hugs return home or visit. Sometimes all at once, sometimes they take turns. Summer here in the woods, the lakes, the beaches; summer is summer here more than any other place.
Evenings. Evenings on the dock, walking the woods, watching the pounding rains from the porch. Stealing bishops and rooks, kinging one another. Games on boards, throwing dice, dealing cards, singing songs, telling tales, slapping skeeters, laughter. More laughter. More skeeters. Smiles, sighs, stars, wishes. Time at the beach, time at the cabin, time in the sun, time together. These are mere days in a life, days filled with pinecones and rock collections, with whispered conversations, with warm and sleepy children. Happy hearts beating out the drum tap of those days, dropping them one by one into life’s jar like so many lightening bugs, so many glowing memories; added one upon another until full and overflowing, shining with summers saved.
Now the cold days of winter are here. The beach is ice; the cabin is covered with snow, a fire flickers inside. The grasses and peepers are sleeping, the wind howls. But in the basement it is quiet; the croquet mallets and badminton racquets, ball mitts, paddles and rafts, they lie waiting. Run down cellar, run past them to the shelf and on your tiptoes peer at the jar; open the lid and let it flow over you with a fond ache and a smile. Go ahead. Dip in and eat it with a spoon of gratefulness. Summer canned; is there anything better?
Amy Jo Barker is a reader, writer and recent transplant from the flatlands who has come to love the Northwoods.
