We have just finished another performance of the Olympic Games, this time from far away China. Once again this writer tuned in and watched several events, appreciative of the high level of skill those athletes showed, of the time – the years and years – of work involved. Commitment must be spelled with a capital C for those folks. But something was amiss this time around. This time the Olympics seemed to come and go with less excitement than in the earlier years. The old-fashioned buzz I was part of all through the years seemed to be turned down low, if not actually absent in many instances. People on the street, in the cafés, the post office and here in Bayfield at our grocery store hardly mentioned the games at all.
I wonder – was it the pandemic effect? Are we still in our social-distance-mode when we go out in public? Have we learned to not work to make eye contact, to hurry to complete our errand, to make our grocery purchases, and then get away from the “crowd”?
The Olympics used to be big news, and in some ways they still are, but there is a difference. I miss the days when only amateur athletes could take part. Something changed when professionals – those who did not need to hold a working job while still training for the games – could compete like everyone else.
No doubt it is a function of my aging, but what is it about the halfpipe and those snowboarders? I guess that is a sport just like other things, but for some reason I struggle to get excited about it even though I caught myself holding my breath the other night when watching one of those youngsters way, way up there doing their tricks and with such apparent ease. Maybe an old man like me simply cannot understand such things. And, yes, I am a fan of Chloe Kim – that girl is very good at what she does. I don’t know. Maybe it is just that snowboards were not around during my younger years.
Last night when watching the finals of the ice skating pairs I was struck by the smoothness, the genuine skill those beautiful couples showed. When at their best they lifted us to new kinds of awareness. Such high levels of expertise come only after years and years of time and hard work and I was reminded that just a tiny fraction of us can do such things. And let’s not overlook something called natural ability. Olympic athletes have physical abilities few of us do, they hold natural skills we less athletic folks can only dream of.
These days to make it to the Olympics a person has to devote a huge amount of time to the sport. Perhaps it is like anything else, like professional baseball for instance, if you want to compete you must pay the price and today that means nearly all your time must go to training, to honing body and mind to achieve the very best.
The Greeks began the original Olympics as a celebration to pay homage to Zeus, the father of their gods and goddesses. These earliest of games, in other words, had something to do with Greek religion. In a recent book about the origin of civilization two British writers argue that our earliest sports emerged as integral components of our specie’s first religious expressions, and are related to the many obvious religious monuments like burial tombs, temples, and such. I wonder how this relates to our Olympics of today. Surely there must be a connection between today’s games with those in the past, even with those at the very beginning.
Those skiers, skaters, sledders, bio-athletes and yes, those snowboarders, sometimes seem to almost have an aura about them, particularly when performing at their flawless best. They might even be said to be glowing just like that big golden medal placed around the neck of the best of the lot when up high on those lofty podiums. Well, when watching the Olympics we are watching something special. It is too bad that sometimes politics has to find its way into the mix.
Although their buzz was turned down a bit it still was good to watch the games this year. I put political issues aside and simply relaxed and enjoyed. Those Olympians earned their opportunity to compete, and who does not like to watch experts at work – or perhaps in this case, at play. Impressive, indeed. A triple salchow? Most skaters performed that twisting, turning, jump with ease.
Maybe I simply missed the Olympic buzz this time. After all, we have had a pretty heavy past two years, and we might just be a bit exhausted, me included. Surely it is time to ease-up, to put just a little bounce back into our step. It really has been cold and we are ready for spring and its wonderful, warm winds again.
Howard Paap is a writer and former poet laureate of Bayfield, where he lives with his wife and dogs.
