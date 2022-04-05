For the last week or so we have been watching the Madeline Island windsleds make their speedy trips across the ice to Bayfield’s shoreline. These motorized “airplanes” with skis and their flat metal bottoms are slick machines. At times loud, at others quieter and smooth as a snow snake, they quickly and gracefully streak along, carrying their human and other freight with a welcome speediness. This is the time of year when windsleds save the day, when they move folks and freight between mainland and island with quick dispatch. No supply-chain delays here, it is a pleasure to see them.

