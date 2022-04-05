...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
at lower elevations, and 5 to 9 inches for the higher terrain
lake effect snow areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
For the last week or so we have been watching the Madeline Island windsleds make their speedy trips across the ice to Bayfield’s shoreline. These motorized “airplanes” with skis and their flat metal bottoms are slick machines. At times loud, at others quieter and smooth as a snow snake, they quickly and gracefully streak along, carrying their human and other freight with a welcome speediness. This is the time of year when windsleds save the day, when they move folks and freight between mainland and island with quick dispatch. No supply-chain delays here, it is a pleasure to see them.
