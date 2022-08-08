So, here’s my idea: ready? During the month of August find a time to make like a tourist … and sit. Just sit. Find somewhere in the hustly-bustly downtown of one or all of our little towns and grab a bench or an outdoor table and sit down. Order something a tourist would, say a fancy drink or an appetizer or a giant ice cream cone or a $10 dessert. Don’t worry, you’re worth it! Then Zen out a little, take a deep breath, and watch. Just pretend you’re not from here and observe. I know it can be hard when five different people you know stop by to say hi but try it anyway. For an hour, you’re a stranger in a strange and lovely land. Try to look at it that way, through new eyes and with wonder. Let’s pick a place and I’ll set the scene: You are in a smallish town cradled by the water and the woods; a satin bay is spread out before you gently calling to explore or relax. A warm summer day is coming to a close, lights across the water blink on in another sleepy town, and purple late day clouds slowly turn to red as an orange ball peeks from beneath them and sinks slowly behind the hills. Dazzling rays streak across the bay which lies before you. Fingers of scarlet stretch out to you, grabbing and drawing you and the others around you to your feet in simple awe and joy. Time is stopped for a few minutes — drinks down, forks down — all eyes on the west. Are you there? Can you see it? Can you feel the day slipping away and the night coming on?
